Cricket South Africa awards: Nortje and Ismail shine big

Jun 01, 2021

Shabnim Ismail won three awards

Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail won the big prizes at the Cricket South Africa awards. Nortje and Ismail sealed South Africa's Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year awards in their respective categories at the virtual event. It's a big occasion for both these cricketers to have come out on top and dominating the scenes. Here are further details.

Ismail bags the major awards, scripts this record

Ismail shined at the awards night, also winning the Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year and SA Women Players' Player of the Year. Having previously won SA Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2015, Ismail is just the third player to have earned the prize multiple times. She follows in the footsteps of Marizanne Kapp (2013, 2014) and Dane van Niekerk (2016, 2018, 2019).

Men's cricket: A look at the winners

SA Men's Cricketer of the Year: Anrich Nortje Test Cricketer of the Year: Anrich Nortje SA Men's ODI Player of the Year: Rassie van der Dussen SA Men's T20I Player of the Year: Tabraiz Shamsi SA Men's Players' Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram SA Fans' Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje

Women's cricket: A look at the winners

SA Women's Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail SA Women's ODI Player of the Year: Lizelle Lee SA Women's T20I Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail SA Women Players' Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

Four awards for fast bowler Nortje

SA fast bowler Nortje picked up four awards, being crowned Test Cricketer of the Year, SA Fans' Player of the Year, besides sharing SA Men Players' Player of the Year with batter Aiden Markram.

CSA gives due recognition for leading cricketers

Earlier, CSA said that the board will give due recognition to its leading men's and women's players who have kept the flag flying during the COVID-19 situation with the announcement of the nominations for the awards. CSA also said that it has been a stellar year for the women's side who achieved a first-ever white-ball double over India on the sub-continent, besides beating Pakistan.