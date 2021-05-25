Nortje, Markram nominated for annual Cricket South Africa awards
Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, opening batsman Aiden Markram, and women's cricketer Shabnim Ismail are among the several Proteas cricketers who have been nominated for the annual Cricket South Africa awards. In men's cricket, the likes of Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Dean Elgar have been nominated as well. The winners will be declared on May 31. Here are the details.
CSA to give due recognition for leading cricketers
According to CSA, the board gives due recognition to its leading men's and women's players who have kept the flag flying during extremely difficult COVID-19 situation with the announcement of the nominations for the annual awards. CSA also said that it has been a stellar year for the women's side who achieved a first-ever white-ball double over India on the sub-continent, besides beating Pakistan.
CSA approves new award named after Makhaya Ntini
CSA has approved a new award named after one of its greats: The Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award. "It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and Momentum Proteas women's squads," said CSA acting executive Pholetsi Moseki.
CSA awards: Other nominees in men's cricket
T20I Cricketer of the Year: Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan KFC Streetwise Award: Faf du Plessis, George Linde ODI Cricketer of the Year): David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo International Newcomer of the Year: Janneman Malan, George Linde, Lizaad Williams SA Fans' Player of the Year: Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada Test Cricketer of the Year: Dean Elgar,
Women's cricket nominations
Momentum Women's T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch Momentum Women's One-Day International Cricketer of the Year: Marizanne Kapp SA Fans' Player of the Year: Nonkululeku Mlaba
Men's and Women's Cricketer of the Year nominees
Men's Cricketer of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, and Rassie van der Dussen Women's Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, and Laura Wolvaardt