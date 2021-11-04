T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 02:36 pm

India face Scotland in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup encounter

After securing a much-needed victory against Afghanistan, the Indian cricket team will be keen to produce another impressive show when they face Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday. The crucial Super 12 match will be held in Dubai. After losing their first two games, India need to win big to improve the NRR. Here's the complete match preview.

Details

Key details about the match

The pitch in Dubai is expected to get better for batters. However, they need to be careful while playing on the up. Bowlers will have their moments and make things count. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).

India

India in search of another valuable win

India earned a valuable 66-run win over Afghanistan and the result will please skipper Virat Kohli. The openers laid the foundation for a big score. If India's batters get into the act once again, things will be difficult for Scotland. With the ball, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are key customers. India need to play as per their strengths.

Scotland

Scotland will aim to make things difficult for India

Scotland have failed to register a single win in the Super 12 so far. They have to step up and put up a fight against Team India. Scotland need a collective performance with bat and ball. They need early wickets against India to put the latter into pressure. Even while fielding, Scotland have to make things difficult for India.

Performers

Here are the top performers

Bumrah (62) needs two wickets more to surpass Yuzvendra Chahal (63) and become India's top wicket-taker. Ashwin (54 scalps) can be immense in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma (2,952) can become the third batter in T20Is to get past 3,000 runs. Richard Berrington (1,640) can become the first Scottish batter with 1,700-plus runs. Kyle Coetzer (1,485) can get to 1,500 T20I runs.

Probable XI

A look at the probable XI of both teams

India probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Scotland probable XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal