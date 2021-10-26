T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat New Zealand: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 11:01 pm

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets

Pakistan secured a thrilling victory over New Zealand in the seventh Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. The experience of Shoaib Malik helped Pakistan chase 135. Asif Ali's game-changing knock fueled the run-chase for Pakistan after they were in a spot of bother. Pakistan sealed their second consecutive win in the ongoing tournament, having beaten India in the opening encounter.

Match

How did the match pan out?

New Zealand started well after Pakistan elected to field. The top three Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, and Kane Williamson drove the Kiwis past 50. However, they suffered a batting collapse thereafter. Haris Rauf struck in quick succession as NZ managed 134/8 in 20 overs. Although Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam early, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali powered them to victory.

Southee

Third bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets

Tim Southee conceded 12 runs in his first three overs before conceding 13 in his final one. He got rid of Pakistan skipper Babar at the start. In the process, Southee became only the third bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. He is now the third-highest wicket-taker in the format after Shakib Al Hasan (117) and Lasith Malinga (107).

Partnership

Least innings to 1,000 partnership runs (T20Is)

Babar and Rizwan shared a 28-run stand for Pakistan in the run-chase. They have now scored over 1,000 runs between them at an incredible average of 63.06 (four 100+ partnerships). The duo has taken the least Innings to score 1,000 partnership runs in T20Is (17). Notably, the previous record was held by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (18 innings).

Sodhi

First NZ spinner to take 75 or more T20I wickets

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi provided New Zealand a couple of crucial breakthroughs. He removed Fakhar Zaman and the dangerous Rizwan. Sodhi became the second New Zealand bowler to take 75 or more wickets in T20I cricket. He is the first spinner from the nation to achieve this feat. The Kiwi spinner eclipsed England's Chris Jordan (74) in terms of T20I wickets.

Stand

A match-winning partnership!

Pakistan were tottering on 87/5 in the 15th over. Thereafter, Asif smashed Southee for two sixes, helping Pakistan to regain the momentum. Shoaib also got into the act, hammering a six and a four off Mitchell Santner. The duo shared a 48-run stand to get Pakistan home. Asif registered a 12-ball 27*, while Shoaib smashed 26* off 20 balls.