T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Here's the head-to-head record

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 04:08 pm

India and Pakistan to lock horns on October 24

India and Pakistan are set to square off in the fourth group stage match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on October 24. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the high-octane clash. India would want to extend their unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan eye their maiden win in the ICC tournament against the Virat Kohli-led side.

India

How have India fared in T20 World Cup?

India were crowned champions of the inaugural World T20 edition (2007). They defeated Pakistan by five runs in the final to win the tournament. However, India haven't won another title ever since. The Men in Blue have won 21 of 33 matches in the T20 World Cup (Lost 11, NR: 1). They reached the semi-finals in the 2016 edition (lost to West Indies).

Pakistan

Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Pakistan lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2009. They claimed an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final to win the title. Pakistan have featured in one more match than India (34) in the tournament. They have won 19 and lost 15 encounters. Pakistan couldn't qualify for the semi-finals in the 2016 edition. They lost to India, New Zealand, and Australia respectively.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

India have beaten Pakistan on all five occasions in the T20 WC. The first-ever encounter between the two sides (T20 WC) resulted in bowl-out, which India won. Notably, the match was originally tied. The two sides also met in the final of that edition in Johannesburg. India claimed one-sided victories against them in 2012 (8 wickets), 2014 (7 wickets), and 2016 (6 wickets).

Kohli

T20 WC: Virat Kohli is unbeaten in the India-Pakistan clashes

Indian captain Virat Kohli has racked up 169 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, he is unbeaten against them in the tournament's history. His scintillating 78* (61) helped India chase 129 in the 2012 edition. In 2014, Kohli scored a defiant 36* as India chased down 131 with ease. His unbeaten 55 (37) powered India to a six-wicket win in 2016.