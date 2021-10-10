DRS to make debut at men's T20 World Cup

Published on Oct 10, 2021

The DRS will be used in the men's T20 World Cup for the first time

In a major development, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used in the men's T20 World Cup for the first time. The International Cricket Council (ICC) informed about it while releasing the playing conditions for the upcoming tournament. Each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings. Besides, the minimum number of overs for delayed and rain-interrupted matches have been increased.

First men's T20 WC edition to have DRS

The 2016 men's T20 World Cup didn't have the DRS as the system wasn't introduced in T20Is back then. Notably, the 2018 women's T20 World Cup was the first ICC tournament to utilize the DRS. The teams were handed one review each in that tournament. Meanwhile, the DRS was used again in the 2020 women's T20 World Cup.

Each team to get a maximum of two reviews

According to the playing conditions released by the ICC, each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings. The global cricket body had added a review for teams in each innings of a match across all three formats, "keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times owing to COVID-19-related reasons".

The significance of DRS

The DRS provides assistance to match officials in decision-making. During the match, players may ask the on-field umpire to refer the decision to the third umpire if they feel the decision should be reviewed. The lbw decisions are most commonly reviewed as the on-field umpire has a split-second to react. Notably, the process has been used in major ICC events since 2017.

The DRS was introduced in 2008

The DRS was introduced in 2008. Several nations, including India, refrained from using this method before it became global. The system was first used at an ICC tournament in 2011. It was used in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final of the 2011 World Cup.

Minimum overs for delayed and rain-interrupted matches increased

In another development, the ICC has increased the minimum number of overs for delayed and rain-interrupted matches. During the T20 WC group stage, each team will need to bat for minimum five overs in order to get a result by the DLS method. However, for the semi-finals and the final, each team will need to bat for minimum 10 overs for the same.