Bukayo Saka vs Phil Foden: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Published on Oct 10, 2021, 03:00 pm

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are two of the most promising youngsters in European football

England youngsters Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden gave a positive account of themselves in the side's 5-0 win over Andorra in a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter. Saka netted a goal as Foden contributed with an assist. Both players are extremely important in the ongoing season for Arsenal Manchester City respectively in the Premier League. We decode their stats.

Saka's Premier League stats

In 66 appearances in the Premier League, Saka has scored seven goals and made nine assists. Three of his goals have come with the right foot and three with his left foot. He has scored one header. Out of his 86 shots, 28 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork four times and has created 13 big chances.

Foden's Premier League stats

Foden has made 72 Premier League appearances so far, scoring 16 goals and making eight assists. He has five goals with his right foot, 10 with his left, and one header. Out of his 96 shots, 44 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork three times. Foden has created nine big chances. He has also made 45 tackles and 134 recoveries.

Style of play and impact

Saka is highly versatile in nature. He has played as a left-back, left of a midfield three, and the right of a front three. Meanwhile, Foden can play as a winger on both flanks, besides an attacking mid-field role.

Foden is already a three-time PL champion

Foden has made 130 appearances for Man City, scoring 33 goals in all competitions. He made his debut for City in the 2017-18 season. Foden has already tasted enormous success with City. He has won three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, one FA Cup, and two Community Shields. Foden was adjudged Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2020-21.

Saka has won the FA Cup with Arsenal

Saka has made 97 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 13 goals. He made his Arsenal debut in the 2018-19 season. In terms of success, Saka has won the FA Cup with the Gunners, besides one Community Shield as well. He also reached the Europa League final.