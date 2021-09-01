Decoding the best moments of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Sep 01, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-joined Manchester United after 12 years

Manchester United have re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo after he left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. The Portuguese superstar has made a move to United from Juventus for an initial £12.85m. He has signed a two-year contract with an option of another year. Ronaldo, who achieved a lot of success at United earlier, has been part of some big moments. Here's more.

Career

Ronaldo enjoyed a lot of success at Man United

Ronaldo featured in 292 matches in all competitions for United during his six-year stay. He went on to net a total of 118 goals. He won three Premier League honors, one FA Cup, one Community Shield, two League Cups, one Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He won the Premier League Player of the Season twice, besides one Golden Boot award.

2006-07

Ronaldo had a breakout 2006-07 season

Ronaldo had a breakout season at Man United in 2006-07, helping the club win the Premier League title. He played his part, scoring 23 goals in 53 matches across competitions. It was the start of his 20-plus goals in a season. He won the Premier League Player of the Season (G17 A16) and bagged PFA Players' Player of the Year as well.

2007-08

Ronaldo's best campaign in a Man United shirt

The 2007-08 season was the best Ronaldo enjoyed in a Man United shirt. He netted 42 goals in 49 games, including 31 in the Premier League. Once again, he bagged the top prizes, besides winning the Premier League Golden Boot award. He helped United win the PL and the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo's goals and consistency gave the fans a lot to cherish.

UCL final

The teary 2007-08 Champions League final

Ronaldo's love affair with the Champions League started in 2008 when United beat Chelsea. Ronaldo scored the opener for United, rising high at the back post to nod home Wes Brown's cross. Frank Lampard equalized for Chelsea with the final eventually going to extra time and penalties. Ronaldo could not convert his spot-kick but United held on as he got emotional and started crying.

Goals

Ronaldo's efforts against Portsmouth and Porto

In 2008, Ronaldo developed a 'knuckleball' free-kick technique, and his sumptuous effort against Portsmouth at Old Trafford saw the ball clear the wall and as it then dipped viciously into the top right corner as David James had no chance. Ronaldo's 40-yard bullet against FC Porto in an away Champions League game in 2009 was a masterpiece. United won the quarter-final tie and progressed.