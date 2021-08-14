Interesting facts about Premier League that you didn't know

The 2021-22 season of the Premier League has started and promoted outfit Brentford stunned Arsenal in the opening encounter. The Premier League is the most popular European domestic competition and over decades teams and players have registered several records. However, there are many interesting facts about the Premier League that you didn't know. Here we decode the same.

Derby

When Derby won just once in a season

In the 2007-08 season of the PL, Derby County managed just one win in the entire season. They ended the season with just 11 points (W1 D8 L29). Notably, this is the worst record by a club in Premier League history in terms of wins in a single season. Derby have also conceded the most goals in a single season (89 in 38-game season).

Duo

Man City and Liverpool enjoy these stunning records

Manchester City have won the most league wins in a season (32) alongside Liverpool. City achieved this mark in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Liverpool did so in 2019-20. City achieved 18 consecutive PL wins in a season to set a record in 2017-18. Liverpool matched this tally in 2019-20. Liverpool have enjoyed most successive home wins (24). City have the most successive away wins (12).

Do you know?

Six clubs have notched zero away wins in a season

A total of six clubs have registered an unwanted feat of zero Premier League away wins in a season. These six clubs are Leeds United (1992-93), Coventry (1999-2000), Wolves (2003-04), Norwich (2004-05), Derby (2007-08), and Hull City (2009-10).

City, Chelsea

City and Chelsea post of these records

Manchester City are the only side to pick up 100 points in a season. They achieved the tally in 2017-18. City have the record for most goals in a season, 106 in the same season. Chelsea have the record for conceding the fewest goals in a season (15) in 2004-05. The Blues have scored most home goals in a season (68 in 2009-10).

Do you know?

Derby have scripted this record which can last forever

In the 2007-08 season, Derby went winless in 32 consecutive matches. This record could continue as Derby were relegated that season and haven't yet been promoted.

Giggs

Giggs is the most substituted player in Premier League history

Premier League legend Ryan Giggs has a unique record of being the most substituted player in the Premier League's history (134). Giggs is the only Premier League player to have played in all 22 seasons of his career. Giggs has a record of 13 Premier League winners' medals. He has contributed with the most assists (162).

Facts

Other interesting facts you didn't know

Peter Crouch holds the record for most headed goals in the Premier League (40). Out of 70 appearances, Mario Balotelli made just one assist. Interestingly, this single assist turned out to be an incredible game-winner as Sergio Aguero netted in the final seconds to hand City their maiden Premier League title. Marcus Bent went on to play for eight clubs in his PL career.