Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 01:50 am

Stuart Dallas handed Leeds United a famous 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. Leeds, who were down to 10 men at the stroke of half-time, saw Ferran Torres equalize for the hosts in the 76th minute. However, Leeds held on as Dallas netted his second to win the match. Here are the records broken.

MCILEE How did the match pan out?

Dallas gave Leeds the lead three minutes before the break with a low shot. Liam Cooper's dismissal for a tackle on Gabriel Jesus saw Leeds lose advantage. City dominated the show but had to wait for a goal with Ferran Torres finding the net. Leeds found the winner as Dallas ran on to Ezgjan Alioski's through ball before sending a shot past Ederson.

Records Contrasting individual records for Leeds

As per Opta, Stuart Dallas became the first player to score a 90th-minute winner for Leeds in a Premier League game since Ian Harte versus Derby County in December 1999. Meanwhile, Liam Cooper became the first Leeds player to be sent off in a Premier League match since Mark Viduka against Bolton in May 2004.

Information What does the loss means for City?

Manchester United can cut City's lead at the top to eight points if they win their two games in hand against Tottenham and Burnley. Meanwhile, City must take 11 points from their remaining six matches to guarantee a third league title in four seasons.

Opta stats City and Leeds script these feats