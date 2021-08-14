Wayne Rooney vs Sergio Aguero: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 02:01 pm

Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero enjoyed plenty of success in the Premier League

Two of Premier League's most celebrated and successful forwards, Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero, braced England's top-flight football for so many years. The versatile Rooney was instrumental in handing Manchester United success under Sir Alex Ferguson. Sergio Aguero was a massive signing for Manchester City, who went on to help the side establish themselves as a powerhouse. We decode the key statistics.

Rooney

A look at the career stats of Rooney

Rooney made his debut for Everton and scored 17 goals in 77 appearances. In 2004, he joined Manchester United and spent 13 seasons there. Rooney became the club's record goal-scorer - 253 in 559 appearances. He re-joined Everton and scored 11 goals in 40 matches. In the MLS, he scored 25 goals in 52 matches for DC United. He represented Derby next (35 appearances).

Aguero

A look at Sergio Aguero's career stats

Aguero made his debut in club football for Independiente in Argentina, scoring 23 goals in 56 appearances. He moved to Atletico Madrid next and netted 102 goals in 234 appearances. He became City's highest scorer by netting 260 goals in 390 appearances. He spent 10 seasons at Man City before joining Barcelona this summer.

Rooney

Rooney's record in the Premier League

In 491 Premier League appearances, Rooney netted 208 goals and 103 assists. He amassed 124 goals with his right foot, 21 with his left, and also netted 21 headers. His feats included 23 penalties and seven free-kicks. He registered 467 shots on target out of a total of 1,237. Rooney hit the woodwork 29 times and created 65 big chances.

Aguero

Aguero's record in the Premier League

In 275 Premier League appearances, Aguero managed 184 goals, besides making 47 assists. He scored 130 goals with his right foot and 34 with his left foot, including 27 penalties. Aguero went on to amass 19 headed goals. He has accounted for 423 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork 34 times. He created 62 big chances.

Trophies

Both players won numerous trophies with their clubs

Rooney won five Premier League titles with United. He also helped the club win one FA Cup, three League Cups, four Community Shields, one Champions League, one Europa League, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Aguero won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico. At City, he won five PL titles, five League Cups, three Community Shields, and one FA Cup.

Awards

What about major individual awards?

Aguero won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2014-15. He won seven Premier League Player of the Month awards, In 2009-10, Rooney bagged the Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year, PFA Players' Player of the Year, and PFA Fans' Player of the Year (also in 2005-06). He won five Premier League Player of the Month awards.