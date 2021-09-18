Premier League, Manchester City held by Southampton: Records broken

Manchester City were held 0-0 by Southampton in gameweek five of the Premier League 2021-22 season. There was late drama involving VAR as Raheem Sterling's goal was ruled out. Prior to that, Southampton were awarded a penalty and Kyle Walker was shown a red card but after VAR consultation, referee John Moss checked the same on the pitchside monitor and overruled both the decisions.

MCISOU

City fail to beat resolute Saints

City failed to get a single shot on target until the 90th minute and were sloppy in possession. Credit should go to Southampton for making life difficult for City. Kyle Walker was sent off for fouling Adam Armstrong over in the box and a penalty was awarded, but both decisions were overturned. Sterling thought he had scored in injury time but was offside.

Information

Fourth successive draw for Southampton as City drop points

This was the fourth straight draw in five Premier League matches for the Saints. Meanwhile, City dropped points after earning three successive wins following a defeat to Tottenham in gameweek one. City have 10 points from five matches, whereas, Southampton have collected four.

Man City

Unwanted record for City

Manchester City had just one shot on target in the whole game against Southampton. The one shot was via Phil Foden in the 90th minute. As per Opta, this is now their lowest tally in a Premier League match since March 8, 2017 when they also managed just one shot, against Stoke City.

Feats

A look at the other notable feats

Raheem Sterling is the ninth player to register 200 PL appearances for Manchester City, and only the second Englishman to do so, after Joe Hart (266). As per Squawka Football, City failed to register a single shot on target in the first half of four home games in the Premier League since the start of the 2016-17 season, including three against Southampton.

Twitter Post

