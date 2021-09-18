IPL: Here are the records held by Mumbai Indians

MI have won the most number of IPL titles

The 2021 IPL season is set to resume with the high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Defending champions MI were off to a sluggish start in the first half held in April-May. They are still the front-runners to win the title this year. MI presently occupy the fourth spot on the points table. Here are their records in the IPL.

Most successful IPL franchise

MI are the most successful side in the IPL in terms of match-wins. They have won 124 out of 210 matches and lost 86 so far. MI have a win percentage of 59.04. Mumbai have won the most number of IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). They are one of the two sides to have defended the IPL title.

Second-most wins as captain

Mumbai Indians have won all five IPL titles in the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The 34-year-old was appointed their captain in 2013. He went on to become the captain with the second-most wins in the IPL. Rohit has led MI to 72 wins in the tournament. He is next to only CSK's MS Dhoni in terms of match-wins (115).

MI hold the record for registering largest IPL victory

MI hold the record for registering the largest victory in the IPL in terms of runs. They defeated Delhi Capitals by 146 runs in the 2017 edition. MI had posted a mammoth 212/3. The DC were bundled out for just 66. Besides, MI also has the record for producing the largest victory by balls remaining (87 remaining vs KKR, 2008).

Only players from MI to win Orange and Purple Cap

Only one player from Mumbai Indians has won the Orange Cap in the IPL history. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar emerged as the highest-run scorer in the 2010 edition. He finished with 618 runs at an average of 47.54. Meanwhile, Lasith Malinga is the only bowler from MI to have won the Purple Cap. He was the leading wicket-taker in 2011 (28).