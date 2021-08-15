Premier League, Liverpool thrash Norwich 3-0: Records broken

Mo Salah scored for Liverpool against Norwich

Liverpool humbled promoted side Norwich City 3-0 to mark a brilliant start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet as the Reds marched on. It was a comfortable win for Liverpool, who had central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip back. Earlier, Manchester United and Chelsea registered thumping wins. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Trent Alexander-Arnold found Salah inside the box and his touch fell into the path of Jota, who turned in a clinical finish. In the second half, Firmino had only been on the pitch four minutes when he tapped in from close range Salah assisted him rather than shooting himself. Salah got Liverpool's third goal after collecting the ball following a corner.

Salah achieves these feats after a superb game

Salah scored a goal and made two assists. He has raced to 98 Premier League goals and 36 assists in total. Notably, Salah is the first-ever player to score on five successive Premier League opening weekends (2017-21). As per Opta, Salah has 10 goal involvements in games on the opening weekend of the Premier League (7 goals, 3 assists).

Unique record scripted by Firmino, Salah shines

As per Opta, Firmino has scored Liverpool's 8,000th goal in the Football League/Premier League. The Reds have become only the second side to hit that total, after Manchester United (8,089). Salah has been directly involved in 24 goals in 24 Premier League starts against newly-promoted clubs for Liverpool (14 goals, 10 assists).

Jota gets to 10 PL goals for Liverpool

Jota has taken just 20 games to register his first 10 Premier League goals for Liverpool. As per Sky Sports, the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Mohamed Salah (13 each), and Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres (18 each) have a better record than Jota.