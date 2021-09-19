100 Liverpool goals for Sadio Mane: Decoding his numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 03:29 pm

On Saturday, Liverpool talisman Sadio Mane brought up his 100th goal for the club after scoring against Crystal Palace in gameweek five of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Mane, who had joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, has gone on to become a valuable asset in Jurgen Klopp's system. He has already started the 2021-22 season on a strong note. We decode his numbers.

100 goals

Newest centurion for the Reds

Mane has become the 18th Liverpool player to score 100 goals for the club. He is also the second African player to score 100-plus goals for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah (130). Mane has achieved the milestone in his 224th match for the Reds. Mane also bagged his 77th Premier League goal for Liverpool.

Mane

Notable feats of Mane

Mane equaled Jimmy Melia's tally of 77 league goals for Liverpool. Melia had achieved the mark during the 1950-60s for Liverpool. Mane is 23 shy of registering 100 Premier League goals for the Reds. He is however set to net 100 Premier League goals on an overall basis (98). He had 21 PL goals for former side Southampton.

Records

Mane smashes these records against Palace

Out of his 100 goals for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 have come against Crystal Palace. Interestingly, Mane scripted a record after scoring for the ninth consecutive game against Crystal Palace and becoming the first player in PL history to achieve this mark against a single opponent Mane has now scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace (record).

Klopp

Klopp praises Mane after his milestone feat

Liverpool manager Klopp lauded Mane for getting to the milestone. "People forget around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard, defended for us, pressed high, counter-pressed, created goals, set up chances, so the 100 goals are just one, there are so many numbers that are important," said Klopp. He added that it's a massive achievement in the glorious history of the club.