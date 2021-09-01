Most expensive signings in the 2021 summer transfer window

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea after two seasons at Inter Milan

The 2021 summer transfer window is over after a frantic deadline day. Despite the financial scenario being gloomy amid the coronavirus pandemic, several big clubs shelled out money to land important players. According to The Guardian, European clubs in the top five football leagues spent a total of £2.65bn as Premier League ruled the scenario. We present the most expensive signings.

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City for £100m

England mid-fielder Jack Grealish sealed a staggering £100m move from Aston Villa to Manchester City. The 25-year-old signed a six-year contract and opened his account with a goal against Norwich City in gameweek two of the PL. City broke their club record fee and it's also the most expensive signing in Premier League history. Grealish's deal is the sixth-highest transfer sum paid.

Romelu Lukaku joins Chelsea for £97.5m

With Chelsea selling Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham, there was a need to sign an elite striker to challenge for the top honors. They went on to sign former player Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a £97.5m fee. The deal surpassed the £75.8m Chelsea paid for Kai Havertz last summer. Lukaku is the second-most costliest player in terms of British transfer fees.

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United for £73m

Manchester United finally landed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m. The promising youngster was roped in to add color to the club's wide attacking roles. Sancho is United's third-costliest player after Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire. He went on to score 50 goals for Dortmund in 137 appearances. He also chipped in with 57 assists, highlighting why United chased him.

Achraf Hakimi joins PSG for £51.3m

Former Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan on a five-year deal. PSG shelled out £51.3m for the Morocco international, who also spent two seasons at Dortmund. Hakimi has made a promising start for PSG, netting one goal in five matches. He helped Inter win the Scudetto last season, scoring seven times in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Other expensive signings in the 2021 summer transfer window

Ben White made a stunning £50m move from Premier League club Brighton to Arsenal. He is the fifth on the list in terms of expensive signings this summer. Senior defender Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid for £41m. RB Leipzig sold two of their prime assets in Dayot Upamecano (£38m) and Ibrahima Konate (£36m) to Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively.