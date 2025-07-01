UP government teacher shoots dead cop over cricket match dispute 

In a shocking incident, a head constable was allegedly shot dead by a government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh 's Baghpat district following a dispute over a cricket match. The incident took place in Sunheda village under the Khekra police station on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Ajay Panwar, also known as Ajay Kumar, who was on leave from his post in Saharanpur.

Argument escalates Dispute started during local cricket match The dispute between Panwar and the accused, Mohit Arya, a local government school teacher, had started a few days ago during a local cricket match. On Sunday night, while Panwar was out for a walk after dinner in Sunheda village, he had another argument with Arya. According to PTI, the dispute continued over a WhatsApp chat.

Arrest made Cop rushed to hospital; accused on the run When the fight escalated, the accused allegedly opened fire, killing Panwar on the spot. Family members rushed Panwar to a hospital in Sonipat, where he was declared brought dead. After the incident, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai formed four teams to nab Arya. The police traced him to a field near Sunheda village based on a tip-off.