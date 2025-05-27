Mumbai airport receives 2nd bomb threat; 1 person detained
What's the story
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai received a call threatening to blow it up on Tuesday.
The call was made to the Mumbai Police Control Room, warning of an explosion at the airport.
In response, police teams and bomb squads conducted an extensive search of the area but found no suspicious items or explosives.
Arrest made
Suspect arrested following Mumbai airport bomb threat
A 35-year-old suspect was later arrested from the MIDC area of Mumbai in connection with the hoax call.
"We...are conducting an interrogation in connection with the recent bomb threat received at Mumbai airport," Mumbai Police said.
The suspect, identified as Manjeet Kumar Gautam, is a resident of Sakinaka and originally hails from Uttar Pradesh.
Previous threats
Recent bomb threats at Mumbai airport
This is the second bomb threat in a week at the Mumbai airport.
On May 17, police received an email threatening explosions at both the airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
The email claimed it was in protest against Afzal Guru's hanging for the 2001 Parliament attack, calling it "unjust."
However, no explosives were found during searches at either location.