Mumbai has recorded its earliest monsoon onset ever, with over 200mm of rain falling in several parts of the city.

The rainfall is expected to continue on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in Mumbai and neighboring districts Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

The southwest monsoon usually arrives on June 11, but this year it hit Maharashtra on Sunday, May 25, a day after its onset in Kerala.