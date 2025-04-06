Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticizes Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Waqf Amendment Act
What's the story
BJP's Kerala chief and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
Congress MPs in a recent debate in Parliament alleged the Act violates Articles 13, 14, and 25 of the Constitution.
Chandrasekhar, however, rejected the allegations as "false and communal," saying they were "total lies."
Support for legislation
Chandrasekhar defends Waqf Amendment Act
Chandrasekhar defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act, arguing it restores property and appeal rights to all Indians.
He compared it to the "appeasement politics" of the original Waqf Act enacted under Congress rule.
"The Indian Constitution is a sacred document that enshrines every Indian's right to property."
He added the Modi government's amendment ensures Waqf land is used for poor Muslims's benefit, not rich Congress builder-politicians.
Allegations
Chandrasekhar accuses Congress MPs of spreading misinformation
Chandrasekhar accused the Congress MPs of making "false and communal" statements during the debate in Parliament.
He said their references to Articles 13, 14, and 25 being violated by the Act were "total lies."
The BJP leader also slammed the Congress for its alleged appeasement politics.
Notably, the RJD, the Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan have moved petitions against the Waqf Amendment Act.
Political change
Kerala's political culture shift
Chandrasekhar also called for a new political culture in Kerala based on development and equal rights.
"People of Kerala want a change—a Viksit Keralam, not lies, fake promises, and betrayal."
The statement echoes the BJP's slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."
Chandrasekhar, 60, has served as the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti before he became the BJP's Kerala chief.