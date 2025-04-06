What's the story

BJP's Kerala chief and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Congress MPs in a recent debate in Parliament alleged the Act violates Articles 13, 14, and 25 of the Constitution.

Chandrasekhar, however, rejected the allegations as "false and communal," saying they were "total lies."