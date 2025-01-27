Light rainfall expected in North India from January 29
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in parts of North India, including Delhi and Uttarakhand, from January 29.
The change in weather is due to two western disturbances affecting the Western Himalayan region from January 29 to February 1.
According to the IMD's data, day temperatures are currently above normal by 1.6 to 6.4°C in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.
Weather impact
Western disturbances to bring rainfall, snowfall
The IMD has warned of "scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall activity likely over the Western Himalayan region from January 29 to February 2."
Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over adjoining plains from January 30 to February 1.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Climate and Meteorology at Skymet Weather, said that clear skies lead to high day temperatures as the sun's heat reaches the surface better.
Temperature forecast
Rainfall not expected to significantly drop temperatures
Despite the expected rainfall from the western disturbances, a major dip in temperatures is not likely. Only a slight dip may follow the rain.
Palawat also observed that pollution levels are low, which is leading to a rise in temperatures.
Separately, the northeast monsoon rains have withdrawn over Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday.
Southern forecast
Easterly wave to bring rainfall in southern regions
An easterly wave is expected to cause light to moderate rainfall in some areas. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between January 30 and February 1.
Kerala and Mahe may also witness heavy rainfall on January 31.
