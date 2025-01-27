What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in parts of North India, including Delhi and Uttarakhand, from January 29.

The change in weather is due to two western disturbances affecting the Western Himalayan region from January 29 to February 1.

According to the IMD's data, day temperatures are currently above normal by 1.6 to 6.4°C in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.