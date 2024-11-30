Cyclone Fengal: IndiGo suspends all flights at Chennai airport
IndiGo Airlines has suspended all flight operations at Chennai airport temporarily in light of the inclement weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal. The airline said flights would resume once the weather improves, keeping passenger and crew safety as the top priority. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted intense rainfall in northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to the cyclone.
Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall
Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, with wind speeds of 70-80km/h and gusts up to 90km/h. The cyclone was 300-350km off the Tamil Nadu coast as of Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka, expecting heavy to extremely heavy rains.
Schools and colleges shut in response to cyclone warnings
In view of the cyclone warnings, schools and colleges in a few districts have also been shut. In Kanchipuram district, all public and private educational institutions remain shut on November 30. The IMD has warned of strong winds with speeds of 50-60km/h over coastal areas north of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The cyclone's effects may bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to isolated regions of Tamil Nadu's interior on Sunday. The storm is forecast to continue until December 3.