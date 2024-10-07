Summarize Simplifying... In short An IAF air show in Chennai, which attracted over 12 lakh spectators, ended in chaos with five deaths and 100 hospitalizations.

The massive turnout led to severe traffic congestion and inadequate crowd control, with many forced to walk long distances due to limited public transport.

Despite criticism over poor management, the health minister insisted that adequate arrangements were made, and no deaths were related to the crowd or mismanagement.

One of the victims was declared dead on arrival

5 dead, 100 hospitalized after Chennai IAF air show

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:47 am Oct 07, 202410:47 am

What's the story An air show celebrating the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary turned tragic at Chennai's Marina Beach when over 12 lakh people rushed toward the exits, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Held on Sunday, it was the first IAF air show in Chennai in over 20 years. According to reports, the massive crowd overwhelmed organizers and authorities. A senior police official confirmed by Sunday evening that five people had died and 40 others were hospitalized.

Public distress

Spectators struggle with overcrowding

The IAF air show at Chennai's Marina Beach drew over 12 lakh spectators, with families, children, and the elderly gathering by 7 am to secure spots for the 11:30 am to 1 pm event. The show, which earned a Limca Book of Records entry for its massive turnout, saw people arriving by trains, buses, and private vehicles. However, chaos erupted as the crowd tried to leave all at once after the show, leading to severe congestion for over an hour.

Traffic chaos

Traffic mismanagement

Vehicles remained stuck for over two hours on most roads due to ineffective police regulation. Many police personnel were seen returning on their two wheelers, failing to regulate the situation or assist stranded ambulances until public uproar ensued. Most eateries along these stretches were shut and shops that were open ran out of water and soft drinks soon.

Concerns flagged

Concerns over poor management of crowd

Concerns are emerging about the Indian Air Force's push to set a Limca Book of Records by targeting 15 lakh spectators, far exceeding manageable limits. The Chennai City Police's inadequate crowd and traffic control has also been criticized. Spectators lacked sufficient access to drinking water, and with rising temperatures and limited public transport, many were forced to walk three to four kilometres through congested roads to reach transport or retrieve their vehicles after the event.

Statement

Here's what the health minister said

It's unclear whether the Tamil Nadu government, known for raising security concerns about large gatherings, had advised the IAF against promoting the event. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said state Chief Secretary chaired coordination meetings with IAF and other officials. "Arrangements were made keeping in mind IAF's demands. The Chennai Corporation and Metro Water provided adequate temporary toilets and drinking water," he said. An unattributed note claimed, "No one dead in the crowd. No death is related to crowd or mismanagement."