ED raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in Punjab
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana, Punjab. The raids were part of a money laundering investigation, officials confirmed. Additionally, several locations associated with Arora in Jalandhar district were also searched by the agency.
Allegations of land fraud against AAP MP
Arora is currently under scrutiny for allegations of fraudulent land acquisition. The ED's investigation also extended to a businessman's house in Ludhiana. However, the identity of this individual and his connection to the case remain undisclosed.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia responds to ED raids
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia responded strongly to the ED's actions, stating that numerous party leaders had been raided without any incriminating evidence being found. "Since this morning, the ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided (former Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house...nothing was found anywhere," he posted on X.
Sisodia accuses agencies of fabricating cases against AAP
Sisodia also accused investigative agencies of relentlessly fabricating cases against his party. He stated, "These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. But no matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared."
History of ED actions against AAP leaders
Sisodia himself was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case. The ED later arrested him in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. He was granted bail in August this year. Other senior AAP leaders including Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain have also faced similar actions from the ED.