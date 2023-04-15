India

Delhi Assembly special session on Monday over liquor policy row

Apr 15, 2023

Delhi government has called a special Legislative Assembly session amid liquor policy row

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi reportedly called a special one-day Legislative Assembly session on Monday over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons to the Delhi chief minister in the alleged excise policy scam case. The special session has been tentatively fixed for one day. However, it may be extended in case of any business exigency, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

The special session follows the CBI summons to Kejriwal and the Delhi government-Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena faceoff over the power subsidy issue on Friday.

The Delhi CM was asked to appear at the CBI headquarters on Sunday as a witness in the liquor policy case.

Furthermore, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of misusing central agencies to harass the opposition.

Delhi Assembly session may be extended in case of exigency

According to the Delhi Assembly secretariat order, the session of the House has been fixed for Monday (April 17). "Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," it read. "The sitting of Legislative Assembly will commence at 11:00 am and will continue until the business fixed for the day is concluded," it added.

AAP government-L-G faceoff over electricity subsidy

The AAP-led Delhi government recently clashed with the L-G over subsidized power supply after Saxena allegedly didn't clear the file seeking the scheme's extension. However, Saxena's office accused Delhi Power Minister Atishi of delaying the matter, claiming it had already approved the file. Apart from the power subsidy tussle on Friday, the CBI summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the liquor policy case on Sunday.

AAP accused BJP-led Centre of misusing probe agencies

Furthermore, the AAP government accused the Centre of weaponizing the central probe agencies against the opposition. "The situation is not good. It should be discussed in the Assembly. Leaders of the Delhi government will speak about what is going on," said AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Notably, Kejriwal threatened to sue the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly filing false affidavits in court.

