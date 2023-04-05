India

SC dismisses Opposition's plea on Centre's misuse of CBI, ED

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 05, 2023, 04:30 pm 1 min read

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition jointly filed by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of Central investigation agencies by the BJP-led Centre for political arrests. A division bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala dismissed the petition, stating that it can only intervene in individual cases and cannot issue general directives without a factual context.

Why does this story matter?

The opposition parties led by the Congress filed the petition last month, appealing to the apex court to "save democracy from being irreparably harmed."

It submitted that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004-2014, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated 72 political leaders, of which 60% were from Opposition parties.

However, under the current BJP government, the figure stood at 95%.