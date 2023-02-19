Delhi

Delhi liquor policy: Manish Sisodia urges CBI to delay questioning

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 19, 2023, 03:24 pm 3 min read

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to delay his questioning in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam by a week, for which he was summoned on Sunday. He said he was neither running away from questions nor did he fear getting arrested but stressed he was working on Delhi's budget. The CBI has reportedly accepted his request.

Why does this story matter?

On Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's orders, probe agencies are investigating allegations against Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration for issuing liquor licenses in lieu of kickbacks to the party under its Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia was named as an accused in the case but didn't figure in the CBI chargesheet submitted around three months ago after his residence and bank lockers were searched.

Have always cooperated with probe agencies: Sisodia

Sisodia said that being Delhi's finance minister, it was important for him to prepare the budget. He said he had requested the CBI to defer the questioning, adding he would visit the agency's office by the end of February. He said the questioning shouldn't be done at the cost of the people of Delhi and that he has always cooperated with the probe agencies.

Sisodia terms action against him 'witch hunt' by BJP

Sisodia earlier termed the CBI summons a political witch hunt being carried out at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the Centre and the probe agencies. He questioned the timing of the summons that was issued a day after the Supreme Court struck down Saxena's orders on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor's election, which reportedly favored the BJP.

Agencies claim southern cartel involved in scam

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have made several arrests in the alleged liquor policy scam case in recent weeks, including liquor traders from southern India. Some people booked in the case are related to the BJP's political opponents, namely Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy's son Magunta Raghava and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

AAP received Rs. 100 crore, used in Goa poll campaign

Earlier, AAP media and communications in-charge Vijay Nair and Indospirit's managing director Sameer Mahendru were arrested on charges of money laundering and lobbying for the alleged south Indian cartel to get them licenses under the now-scrapped liquor policy. The ED recently claimed the cartel paid Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks to the AAP, which the party used for campaigning in the Goa Assembly elections.