RaGa gets 2-year sentence in 'Modi surname' case; granted bail

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 23, 2023, 11:44 am 1 min read

The Surat district court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed in 2019 over his remark over the 'Modi surname'

The Surat District Court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed in 2019 over his remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" On Thursday, Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison. He was given bail for 30 days and was permitted to appeal the judgment.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress termed the case against Gandhi a representation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dictatorship to shush the Opposition.

The BJP has been trying to corner Gandhi, accusing him of defaming India over his recent remarks in the United Kingdom (UK) about the BJP government's alleged stifling of dissent.

Notably, the case against Gandhi was filed in Gujarat, the BJP's stronghold.