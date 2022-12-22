India

Gujarat: China-returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Bhavnagar

Gujarat: China-returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Bhavnagar

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 22, 2022, 09:26 pm 2 min read

It is learned that the Bhavnagar resident had visited China for work-related purposes and returned on December 19 to India

A man from Gujarat, who recently came back from China, has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to India Today reports, the sample of the 34-year-old businessman has been shipped to a Gandhinagar lab for genome sequencing. It is learned that the Bhavnagar resident had visited China for work-related purposes and returned on December 19 to India.

Why does this story matter?

The spike in COVID-19 cases in China has put the Government of India on alert!

Four Omicron sub-variant BF.7 cases, believed to have triggered China's current spike in COVID-19 cases, were reported on Wednesday in India.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with experts, stating that the pandemic isn't over yet and people must wear masks and get vaccinated.

Bhavnagar ramps up COVID-19 testings

Bhavnagar corporation has also ramped up its COVID-19 testing in the city amid the state government's move to increase precautionary efforts to check the spread of the novel virus among people. The Health Minister of Gujarat, Rushikesh Patel, also asked authorities on Wednesday to conduct "compulsory" tests on travelers arriving from other countries in the state.

Adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior: Mandaviya

On Thursday, Mandaviya urged states to stay vigilant and spread awareness regarding following all coronavirus-appropriate measures. "In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, states also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior, which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene, and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he stated.

Know about COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BF.7

BF.7 is reportedly a sub-lineage of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 variant. The new sub-variant is highly transmissible, has the highest infection capacity, has a short incubation period, and can result in re-infecting or infecting even the ones vaccinated. The BF.7 Omicron sub-variant has been detected in many countries, including the US, the UK, and European nations like Denmark, Belgium, France, and Germany.

Will manage any eventuality 'as done in past': IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced that almost 5.37 lakh coronavirus cases were reported from South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and the US in the last 24 hours. India reported 145 new COVID-19 cases during this time, including BF.7 sub-variant cases, out of which one was detected in Odisha and three in Gujarat. MIA also assured that India is competent enough to manage any eventuality.