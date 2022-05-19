India

COVID-19: India reports 2,364 fresh cases, 10 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 19, 2022, 12:31 pm 3 min read

India on Thursday reported over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, a significant increase by over 500 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 15,419, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,364 fresh cases and 10 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both active caseload and weekly positivity rate recorded a decline.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after India recorded a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,582 patients recovered

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,29,563 COVID-19 cases until Thursday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,303. With 2,582 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,89,841. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.50% and 0.55%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 307 new cases and 252 more recoveries on Wednesday. Karnataka added 122 new cases and 162 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 36 new cases and 39 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 532 new cases and 767 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 191 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Thursday afternoon, India had administered over 191.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.8 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered over 3.2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 11 am, including over 2 lakh second doses and over 63,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Over 3.03 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over three crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Thursday, over 28,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 30,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11 am.

