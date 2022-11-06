World

Chinese CPEC workers to move in bullet-proof vehicles in Pakistan

Chinese CPEC workers to move in bullet-proof vehicles in Pakistan

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 06, 2022, 07:13 pm 2 min read

The security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan have been a big issue when it comes to the implementation of its numerous projects

China and Pakistan have both decided to use bullet-proof vehicles to conduct outdoor movements of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects to protect against terrorist attacks. This move came after Beijing expressed security concerns about its nationals in Pakistan. Pakistan's CPEC Gwadar port with Kashgar is on the Arabian Sea, northwest of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Information Xi Jinping's BRI project

This $60 billion initiative, which is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, is a vision of President Xi Jinping. As per the draft minutes of the CPEC's 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), both nations also agreed to work on the aptitude of the law enforcement agencies and investigators, India Today reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

Amid the increasing attacks, regarding the non-corridor projects, Pakistan had suggested the establishment of a separate joint working group in order to coordinate security efforts.

However, a Joint Technical Expert Working Group (JTEWG) was decided to be put together for the security and safety of all non-CPEC projects.

The JTEWG will also be evaluating the services of private security companies, reported The Hindu.

Quote Beijing demands protection for its people

Incidentally, the safety and security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan have been a big issue when it comes to the implementation of its numerous projects. "It has been decided that bullet-proof vehicles shall be used for all outdoor movements of the Chinese employed on projects," the draft was quoted as saying in the report mentioned above.

Details Shehbaz Sharif's China visit

Last week, the Chinese president conveyed his "deep concern" regarding the security of Chinese nationals working on the CPEC projects in Pakistan. During Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's maiden visit to Beijing, Xi had said that a "reliable and safe environment" is needed for Chinese workers. PM Sharif's China visit further bolsters the all-weather friendship between the two counties.

Investigation National Forensic Science Agency to take charge

China had also urged Pakistan to instruct its security personnel to protect the Chinese nationals amid the attacks on its workers, according to reports. In order to speed up the investigations regarding crimes that involved Chinese nationals, a decision has been made that the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) would be put together on modern lines.