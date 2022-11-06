World

Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria, rescue operations underway

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 06, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Efforts are being made to rescue those onboard the plane

A passenger plane of Precision Air on Sunday crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania possibly due to bad weather. As per Bukobia city police, the plane carrying 43 passengers crashed 100 meters away from the airport, a while before it was scheduled to land in the northwestern city of Tanzania. Efforts, as per police commander William Mwampaghalewere, are being made to rescue those onboard.

Context Why does this story matter?

The accident is the second major in the last five years in Tanzania as 11 people were killed in November 2017 when a plane of Safari airline company crashed.

The flight reportedly crashed when it encountered a storm and heavy rain near the Bukoba airport, a while before landing, which is next to Africa's largest lake - Victoria lake.

Details 39 passengers among 43 onboard

Meanwhile, an AFP report quoted Regional commissioner Albert Chalamila saying that among 43 onboard, 39 are passengers, two pilots and two cabin crews. The plane was flying from the African country's financial capital Dar es Salaam to lakeside city Bukobia. "As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital," Chalamila was quoted as saying..

Twitter Post Scenes from the spot

President's statement Let's be calm and pray to Allah for safety: President

Samia Suluhi, the President of Tanzania said, "I have received with regret the information of the plane crash of Precision Corporation in Lake Victoria, Kagera region. I send my condolences to all those affected by this accident." "Let's continue to be calm while the rescue operation continues while we ask Allah to help us," she tweeted.

Statement 'We are communicating with the pilots'

The commissioner further said that they were in constant touch with the pilots of the crashed flight PW 494 of Precision Air, the country's largest privately owned airline. Meanwhile, the airline in a tweet while announcing the crash said, "The rescue team has been dispatched to the scene and more information will be released in 2 hours' time,"

Information Plane largely submerged in the lake

As per the video viral on social media shows the crashed plane largely submerged in the lake while rescuers are trying to pump it up. With the assistance of cranes, attempts are being made to bring it to safety by tying it with ropes.

Twitter Post Ropes being tied to the submerged plane

