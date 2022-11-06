World

US: Shooting outside bar in Philadelphia leaves 9 injured

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 06, 2022, 02:14 pm 3 min read

According to United States (US) police, nine people were injured outside a bar in Philadelphia often addressed as Philly, the sixth largest city in the country. The incident took place on Saturday evening. As per multiple reports quoting cops said, shooters arrived at the spot in a black car and shot nearly 40 rounds before fleeing.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shooting incidents in the US have become rampant as it recorded 662 incidents this year, much to the insecurity of the citizens, as over 671 people have been killed to date.

Widespread incidents of shooting in the US bring a spotlight on the 'gun control' mechanism in the state as it has no federal law governing its ownership or purchase.

Details 'Shooters opened fire into a crowd'

As per a report by Action News quoting police, "multiple gunmen pulled up in a black-colored vehicle near East Allegheny and Kensington Avenues in the city's Kensington section and opened fire into a crowd standing on the sidewalk around 10:45 p.m." 9 injured adults having gunshot wounds were rushed to a nearby hospital among them the condition of two was critical, according to police.

Incident trigger 'May have spotted someone among the crowd'

Though the police are unclear about what might have triggered the incident in the city, First Deputy Commissioner Philadelphia Police Department John Stanford, as per Action News said, "the incident might have taken place as shooters might have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at among the crowd." He said, "We do not have much more now about the motive of the shooting."

Statement 'We have some brazen people who do not care'

Stanford has said there are many "brazen people" in the city involved in such activities and "they do not give attention to how many police officers are out in the city, rather carry out their criminal activities." Given what police have been doing in the city to check criminal activities, Stanford said, "police are doing whatever is necessary to take hold of criminals.

Twitter Post Post incident visuals of the spot were shooters fired crowd

#BREAKING: Police on scene say nine people shot near Allegheny and Kensington just before 11pm. Initial reports said 12. Police Commissioner Outlaw is on her way. Police don’t have any more information at the moment. @6abc https://t.co/8Bx0ZDEAPr pic.twitter.com/TOSnZuUi7y — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) November 6, 2022

Similar incident Second incident in the city in five months

Three persons were killed and 11 others were wounded in June after multiple shooters opened fire on a crowd in Philadelphia city. The incident took place on a busy boulevard known for its nightlife. In the incident, two men and a woman were killed as per authorities. Officers reported seeing numerous active shooters firing into the crowd.

Horrific incident 19 students, 2 teachers killed in May

In May this year, in a horrific incident, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a Texas school shooting in the United States The incident is the deadliest since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, in which 26, including 20 children were killed. Earlier on May 14, an 18-year-old opened fire at a grocery store in New York's Buffalo, killing 10 African-Americans