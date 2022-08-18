Lifestyle

National Ice Cream Pie Day 2022: History, celebrations and more

Written by Sneha Das Aug 18, 2022, 10:16 am 2 min read

Enjoy your favorite ice cream flavor on a delicious crust this National Ice Cream Pie Day.

Observed on August 18 every year, National Ice Cream Pie Day celebrates the refreshing and delicious frozen dessert that comes in several flavors. A variation of cheesecake or open-faced pie, ice cream pies offer a cookie crust and mouth-watering toppings of your favorite ice cream flavors. This is the perfect day to indulge in this delicacy and satisfy your cravings.

History History of the sweet day

It is believed that ice cream first appeared about 2,500 years ago in Persia. In the early centuries, ice creams were basically shaved ice with fruit flavors or honey. Later milk was added to create the ice creams we identify with today. Ice cream pie was developed by Italian immigrants in the US in the mid-20th century, the time when freezers were introduced.

Facts Some interesting facts about ice cream

Did you know that on average, it will take about 50 licks to finish one scoop of ice cream? The vanilla ice cream flavor was considered rare and exotic in the late 1700s. The longest ice cream cone ever, nine feet, was made in Italy. Would you dare try some strange ice cream flavors like bacon, garlic, chili, and stilton cheese? Yes, they exist!

Celebration How to celebrate the day

If you want to give yourself a cheat day today, then don't let your cravings suffer and order a delicious ice cream pie from your favorite ice cream parlor on this joyous occasion. Be kind and send an appreciation note to the ice cream store. You can also search for unique recipes online and make some for yourself with more toppings and different crusts.

Recipe Easy-peasy cherry and chocolate ice cream pie recipe

Blend together butter and cookies and press the mixture on the bottom of a pie pan. Freeze for 15 minutes and spread hot fudge topping. Freeze again for 30 minutes. Combine cherries and vanilla ice cream and spread over fudge. Freeze for eight hours. Boil together water, sugar, cornstarch, cranberry juice concentrate, and cherries. Let it cool completely. Serve the pie with this sauce.