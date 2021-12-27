Lifestyle 5 surprising recipes for all cheesecake lovers

What do you eat when you wish to pamper your taste buds? Well, for many of us, there's nothing better than a creamy, luscious cheesecake. As the saying goes, "Because you don't live near a bakery doesn't mean you have to go without a cheesecake." Here are a few recipes you can try from the comfort of your home.

#1 Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars are for everyone who loves bananas in their dessert. All you need to make these bars is cream cheese, ripe bananas, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, sour whipped cream, and vanilla bean paste. These cheesecake bars are sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike. Here is the recipe.

#2 Japanese Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake is super fluffy and airy and involves a bit of technique. It doesn't need a lot of ingredients but you need to be wary of the quantity of each ingredient. It helps if you have a little experience before. All you need is eggs, flour, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla essence. Here is the recipe.

#3 Green Tea Cheesecake

It's time to take your simple yet delightful cheesecake to next level with this Green Tea Cheesecake. The retro-green hue of this no-bake cake comes from the green tea powder. The powder is available at grocery stores and online. Top up the cake with blackberries or raspberries for a hint of elegance. Here's the recipe.

#4 Cheesecake Brownies

Love cheesecake and brownies? Then this recipe is for you. Cheesecake Brownies bring you the best of both worlds. These fudge-like brownies can be prepared with a few easily-available ingredients. You can also add a double or triple chocolate layer to these cheesecake brownies as per your preference. Here is the recipe.

#5 Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

Strawberries and cheesecakes are a match made in heaven. This cake is prepared in a way that you can enjoy layers of strawberry cake and cheesecake. Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake is covered with a whipped cream cheese frosting and is lastly sprinkled with strawberry shortcake crumbs. It is a perfect dessert for all gatherings and kids will especially love it. Here is the recipe.