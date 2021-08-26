Blemishes to acne, strawberry face mask for every skin concern

A few effective face masks made of strawberries

Strawberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants and several nutrients and offer a host of health benefits. Not just that, the fruit also works wonders on the skin. While several readily available masks contain strawberry extracts, store-bought ones usually tend to be laced with chemicals. To avoid that, here are a few effective face masks that you can easily try at home.

Strawberry & honey

Strawberry and honey mask helps in reducing acne

A face mask made from strawberry and honey is ideal when it comes to dealing with acne on the face. For best results, apply this face pack twice a week on a clean, dry face. Make a fine paste using four strawberries in a blender. Mix a tablespoon of honey into it. Apply the face mask and rinse with cold water when dry.

Strawberry & lemon

Strawberry and lemon mask can help reduce pigmentation

If your face has dark spots or if you are looking to remove tan from the face, this strawberry and lemon face mask will work perfectly for you. To prepare it, make a fine paste of a few strawberries in the blender or mash them thoroughly using a spoon. Mix in the juice of half a lemon. Apply regularly for quick results.

Strawberry & oatmeal

Strawberry and oatmeal mask for healing damaged skin

Mix six strawberries with one tablespoon oatmeal in a blender. Add enough rose water to form a fine paste. Now, apply the face mask and gently massage in circular motions. Leave it on until it is dry. This face mask works because oatmeal acts as a scrub that gets rid of dead skin while strawberries help in healing the damaged skin.

Strawberry and yogurt

Strawberry and yogurt/cream mask for glowing skin

If you are looking to feel fresh and hydrated, this face mask works well to give you just that. For dry skin, mix the strawberry puree with fresh cream and honey to a paste consistency. For oily skin, substitute fresh cream for yogurt. Apply the face mask and rinse after 20 minutes. This face mask can also be refrigerated for later use.