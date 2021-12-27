Lifestyle 5 habits that can make breakouts worse

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 05:56 pm

Certain bad habits can make breakouts worse

People with oily and acne-prone skin are constantly trying to find ways to minimize breakouts. But, to no avail. That magical formula is far and rare, and that struggle is probably never-ending. However, there are a few things that you can do to avoid the problem from flaring up. It involves getting rid of a few bad habits. Here are some of them.

#1 Popping your pimples

Popping or squeezing a pimple is tempting, but this habit will lead to more breakouts. Squeezing or popping a pimple pushes the bacteria deep inside your skin which can heighten inflammation and redness. This further not only leads to more acne breakouts but also leaves permanent scars on your skin. You also infect the skin around the zit when you pop it.

#2 Changing products frequently

Everyone wants to see quick results and this impatience leads us to switch products quite often. However, not giving your skin time to get used to one product and moving to something new, irritates the skin, leading to breakouts. It is recommended to give each product at least 6-8 weeks before moving on. Keep in mind that accomplishing acne-free skin is a time-taking process.

#3 Covering up acne with heavy makeup

Those Insta videos might entice you to hide acne with heavy makeup, but the wise thing to do is not fall into that trap. The chemicals present in these products can flare up active acne and cause more breakouts. If you still need to cover them up with makeup, then opt for mineral and oil-free products. However, do not keep it on for long.

#4 Sharing your makeup products

Sharing is a good thing but when it comes to makeup and the tools that go along with it, it is a complete no-no. Sharing your makeup is the most common mistake we make. Even if your makeup products are clean, sharing them with your friends or family members can transport acne-causing bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells from one person to another.

#5 Ignoring to cleanse your face

This is obviously not the first time that you are being told this but never sleep with your makeup on. Your skin needs to breathe at night and makeup clogs pores, thus causing acne. It also diminishes your skin's natural ability to repair itself. Similarly, wash your face after a workout as the sweat and oil on your face can lead to breakouts.