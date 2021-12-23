Lifestyle 5 beauty myths you need to stop believing

There are many beauty myths and misconceptions that we have been living with for as long as we can remember. There is an overload of information when it comes to skincare, make-up, and haircare. We can't always differentiate between what is correct and what is not. Here are a few beauty myths that you need to stop believing.

#1 Oily skin does not need moisturization

False false false! Oily skin needs equal care and moisturization as dry, normal, and other skin types. Harsh cleansers or products often strip of your natural moisture and your skin overcompensates by producing excess oil. So, it becomes important to apply a light, water-based moisturizer to balance the oil production. Choose a moisturizer that has Hyaluronic Acid to lock the moisture into your skin.

#2 You don't always need sunscreen

Most people believe that sunscreen is only necessary when our whole body is exposed to sun rays. But trust us, the UV rays are still damaging no matter how much of your skin is exposed. Many people also believe that if their makeup has SPF, they don't need sunscreen, which is absolutely a myth. Also, it is important to wear sunscreen indoors as well.

#3 We can shrink our pores

If you think that it is possible to shrink pore size, then you are wrong. Our pores are mostly decided by our genes. However, proper care can keep the size of the pores under control. Also, when we steam our face, our pores do not open. The process simply removes blackheads and excess sebum. This, in turn, can make the pores appear smaller.

#4 Herbal or organic products are always harmless

While herbal, natural, or organic products are better as compared to chemically infused products, it is not true that they are completely harmless. There is a chance that certain products might not suit your skin type and none of them guarantee zero irritation. So, it's better to do a patch test before trying any new products, herbal or not.

#5 If you pluck grey hairs, there will be more

This is a complete misconception as affecting one hair follicle will never harm the others. There is no scientific research to prove that we can add to the number of hair follicles that were already there. If you pull out one white hair, it will just grow back in the same color due to the low amount of melanin in your follicle cells.