Lifestyle Hair Scrubs: All about the latest beauty entrant

Hair Scrubs: All about the latest beauty entrant

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 12:12 pm

Hair scrubs exfoliate your scalp and remove the dead skin cells

There is face scrub, lip scrub, and foot scrubs, but have you heard about hair scrubs? Just like other scrubs, the purpose of this scrub is also to remove dead cells, but from the scalp. If you have been facing problems like scalp acne, or are suffering from excessive build-up, then you should use a hair scrub. Here is a lowdown on them.

Definition What are hair scrubs?

Hair scrubs are specially designed for your hair scalp to give you healthy, shiny, and smooth hair. Scalp scrubs provide deep cleansing and exfoliation for your scalp by removing the sweat, dirt, dandruff, excess oil, or any other residue that gathers at the root of your hair. According to a 2018 study, a healthy scalp is essential for healthy hair growth.

Type Know your scalp type before buying a hair scrub

It is extremely important to know your scalp type before you invest in a hair scrub. You can have a dry, oily, itchy, or sensitive scalp. An oily scalp requires a scrub that contains zinc and BHA chemical exfoliants while a dry scalp requires a scrub formulated with Vitamin B-5 for nourishment. Scrubs containing charcoal and tea tree oil work best for itchy scalp.

Application How to apply a hair scrub?

It is recommended to use a hair scrub at least twice a week depending on how much build-up or excess oil you tend to get on your scalp. We recommend you use the scrub before washing your hair. Then follow it up with a nice clarifying shampoo and a conditioner. Avoid applying the scrub on soaking wet hair as this dilutes the scrub's action.

DIY DIY Scrubs: Coconut and Honey Scrub

Hair scrubs can be easily prepared at home with some simple ingredients. To prepare a Coconut and Honey Scrub, you need to mix 1/4 cup of coconut oil with one tablespoon of honey, 3/4 cup of sugar, and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Apply this mixture and gently scrub your scalp and then wash it off with a clarifying shampoo after 10 minutes.

Scrub Avocado and Himalayan Sea Salt Scrub

The nourishing benefits of avocado and Himalayan sea salt leave your hair looking shiny and healthy. Mix one tablespoon of Himalayan sea salt with one teaspoon of sugar, one teaspoon of coconut oil, and one tablespoon of avocado oil. Apply this mixture to your scalp and gently massage it in. Then wash off your hair with a mild shampoo after a few minutes.

Information Avocado, Tea Tree and Brown Sugar Scrub

Mix 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar with one teaspoon avocado oil and two drops of tea tree oil and then scrub your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wash it off with a shampoo for healthy, strong, and shiny hair.