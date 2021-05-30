Why is honey beneficial for you?

Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya Mail Last updated on May 30, 2021, 10:50 am

Honey is among the most popular and widely used sweeteners. It also holds great benefits. From traditional home remedies to DIY face masks, honey can be used in many different ways. It also combines great taste with good nutrition. Furthermore, honey works as a healthier replacement for sugar. Here are some important benefits you can get from honey.

Immunity

Honey is good for your immunity and sore throat

Honey is known to have medicinal properties that can naturally help in curing a sore throat. A 2012 study published in the journal Pediatrics says that taking just two teaspoons of honey can help you get rid of a persistent cough. Also, honey is rich in antioxidants and bacteria-fighting properties that can help you to fight infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Heart health

Honey is beneficial for your heart

As we just read, consumption of natural honey increases antioxidants in the blood. This can also help prevent heart diseases. Honey's antioxidant compounds, especially phenols, have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease because they help the arteries dilate, increasing blood flow to your heart. They may also help prevent blood clot formation—one of the main reasons behind heart attacks and strokes.

Energy

It can work as a natural energy booster

Instead of buying sugar-rich energy booster drinks, use honey to sweeten your food. The glucose in honey is absorbed by the body quickly which gives an immediate energy boost, while fructose provides sustained energy since it is absorbed a little slowly. The natural sweetener can also prevent fatigue during exercise, leading to improved athletic performance.

Healing

It promotes burn and wound healing

Honey has been traditionally used for treating wounds and burns. A review of honey and wound care found honey to be effective in healing post-surgery infections. While one study showed a 43.3% success rate with honey as a wound treatment, another study showed that topical honey helped heal 97% of the patients' diabetic ulcers. All these results point towards honey's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Skin care

Honey can do wonders to your skin

Honey can work in several ways to improve your skin health. It can naturally clean and moisturize your skin without stripping off natural oils. Honey is also a good de-tan agent as it can fight damage caused by excessive sun exposure and boost overall complexion and skin health. Due to antioxidants, it may slow down the aging process and also treat mature skin.