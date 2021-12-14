Lifestyle 5 makeup brushes that can multi-task

A make-up brush is like a hidden weapon in your beauty arsenal

If you are into makeup, you probably have a bunch of brushes in your vanity kit. If you are new to makeup, you probably wonder if you even need that many brushes. Every brush is designed to perform a specific task. But what if we tell you that you can use one brush in multiple ways? These five brushes are basically all you need.

#1 Foundation Brush

Source: Pixabay

A foundation brush is flat and spreads the foundation like you would spread paint on paper with a similar brush. It ensures a streak-free finish. However, some people use a flat top brush for applying foundation as it is denser and blends the product well. The former can also act as a concealer brush, while the second can be used as a powder brush.

#2 Blush Brush

Source: Pixabay

Most blush brushes are fluffy and slightly tapered toward one end. However, you might also see ones that are only curved on top. They are used to blend powder or cream blush into your cheeks. Use the tapered end for better product distribution. This brush can multi-task as a powder and a bronzer brush. Just remember to wipe with a tissue before switching products.

#3 Blending Brush

Source: Pxhere

A blending brush is a true multi-tasker. It is small, so perfect to hit the small areas of the face, such as near the nose, eyelids, around the lips, etc. You can use it to blend your eyeshadow seamlessly. It can also be used to apply and blend concealer. You can even use it for your highlighter if looking for a subtle shine.

#4 Lip Brush

The common lip brush is slightly wide and thin. It is used to line your lips and fill them up. You might argue about its usefulness, but using one can really define your lips and give them a cleaner look. The same brush can be used to apply your eyeliner as well. You can also use it to buff your kajal.

#5 Highlighter Brush

A highlight brush has super thin bristles and is shaped like a fan. You can choose from either a sparse or thin one, depending on the amount of glow you want. Highlighters are placed on the highest point of your cheekbones for a natural glow. This brush can also be used to apply bronzer on the forehead and for contouring the face and jawline.