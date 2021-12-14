Lifestyle 5 tips for effective time management

Effective time management is important to achieve better results

We all have 24 hours in a day. But while some people are able to navigate multiple tasks in a day, others struggle to get theirs done. They obviously don't have the power to slow down time, they are just managing their time well. But you can be that person, too, as there are ample ways to make the most of every minute.

Context Why does this story matter?

When you plan your time well, you are setting yourself on the road to successfully achieve all your targets. Your productivity increases and you become more efficient. Time management also helps you achieve a good work-life balance and a clear and stress-free mind. Being conscious of how you utilize your time is essential not only at work but also in our personal lives.

Goals Work on your goals and set deadlines

Know your goals as this gives you clarity about where you need to spend the most time. Next, you need to break down that goal into smaller tasks. Remember to keep this as clear as possible. Then, allocate a set time to each task. When you set a deadline, you will work efficiently to achieve results within the set time frame.

List Make a to-do list

For many people, making a to-do list is a task in itself. But know that making a list will save you time in the long run. When you prepare a list, you prioritize work. You can keep non-urgent tasks at the bottom of the list. Keep ticking off a task every time you complete it. This will give you a sense of accomplishment.

Tasks Prioritize important tasks before they become urgent

Set a priority level for each task. Ideally, you should start by dealing with important tasks. Get them out of your way as soon as possible. When you are done with important work, you are then left with the not-so-important tasks, which you can schedule as per your convenience. However, don't shove them away forever as, otherwise, they will become "urgent" in no time.

Focus Focus on one task at a time

According to several studies, multi-tasking is a myth and in reality, we are just switching between tasks. If you choose to do a particular task, do not leave it halfway. Finish the task and then move on to the next one. Managing multiple tasks at one time will affect your concentration levels and is definitely poor time management.

Break Take a break!

Most people think that if they don't take a break, they will get more work done. But this is not true. The concept of break works around the idea of giving your brain and eyes some time off. This is how they rejuvenate and, hence, a break is absolutely necessary. You return to the task energized and with a new perspective.