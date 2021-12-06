Lifestyle Reading is important for kids! Here's why

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 05:57 pm

Reading is crucial for children

Books are a great companion, ones that can stay with you for life. They are a powerhouse of knowledge and key to multiple secrets. Everyone is well aware of the fact that kids have the ability to grasp things quickly. This is exactly why reading is crucial for them. The benefits of reading are countless and can help in a child's development. Here's more.

Reading can benefit the education of your child, develop social and cognitive skills, as well as their overall mental health. Studies have shown that this habit can be termed as a "stable source of information" for whole life. It can also be advantageous for children who are living in tough conditions. So let's see how one more page every day can help children.

#1 Here's how reading can help in cognitive development

Cognitive development indicates how we grasp and think about our environment in reference to our reasoning, language learning, and how we process certain information. Reading inculcates a sense of understanding along with knowledge. This understanding and knowledge are further used to process other things, experiences and to make sense of what they see in their daily life.

#2 It enforces creativity and imagination

Reading takes you to a parallel universe where you can use your imagination to create how the character looks, the place they live, their friends, etc. This is how we become imaginative and creative. Reading a variety of books helps children establish a better understanding of the world, different places, cultures, and so on. You will be amazed at what the mind can do.

#3 Kids who read do better in school

Well-read kids do better in academics. Studies at Malaga University in Spain and the University College London revealed that recreational reading can improve a child's performance at school. Such kids also have a vast vocabulary, making it easier for them to do well in certain subjects. Reading also helps the child stay focused and improved concentration results in better grades at school.

Other benefits Better social development and a stronger parent-child bond

When we read, we live the lives of the characters who go through several emotions. This in turn helps the kid become empathetic, as they start to relate with the character. This greatly impacts their social development. Moreover, the bond between a parent and child who read together becomes stronger. So take the time to inculcate this life-altering habit in your kids.