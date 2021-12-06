Lifestyle Christmas 2021: Most popular carols of all time

Dec 06, 2021

Unlimited excitement is how we would describe the days leading up to Christmas. From the decorations to the delicious food and gifts, everything is great about the festival. It has cut across borders and made its way into the hearts of millions of people. Christmas would be incomplete without those carols you have been singing since your school days. Here are some all-time hits.

Christmas is a religious and cultural festival to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Traditional Christmas carols are religious-themed songs focusing mainly on the birth of Christ. Nowadays, Christmas songs are mostly themed around celebration, joy and festivities. Without carols, this festival is never complete. So, get ready to celebrate your favourite holiday with these popular Christmas carols of all time.

#1 'Jingle Bells' or 'The One Horse Open Sleigh'

One Christmas song that we have heard ever since we were babies is Jingle Bells. It is one of the most popular American Christmas songs. Written by James Lord Pierpont, it is also titled The One Horse Open Sleigh. Published in 1857, the song initially had no connection with Christmas until Edison Cylinder recorded it. Click here to listen to Jingle Bells.

#2 Joy To The World!

Joy to the world is another famous Christmas carol written way back in 1719 by hymn-writer Isaac Watts. Reports suggest that this song has been North America's most-published Christmas hymn since the 20th century. The song has four verses and is sung to an arrangement created by 19th-century music director Lowell Mason. Celebrate this Christmas singing Joy to the world the lord has come.

#3 Silent Night

One of the most soothing and beautiful Christmas songs is Silent Night. This evergreen song was composed by Franz Xaver Gruber in 1818 to Joseph Mohr's lyrics in Austria. In 2011, UNESCO declared the song an intangible cultural heritage. Many singers, musicians and composers have recorded this song across different music genres. Here is the 2016 Silent Night version sung by Claire Ryann.

#4 We Wish You a Merry Christmas

We Wish You a Merry Christmas is another hit Carol of all time. The origin of this traditional English Christmas carol is unclear. The 16th-century Bristol-based composer, conductor, and organist Arthur Warrell's arrangement is believed to have made it popular. Jingle Bell Rock and Santa Claus is Coming to the Town are the other popular carols. Listen to Christmas songs here.