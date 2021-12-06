Lifestyle 5 foods to keep your belly fit

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 04:53 pm

Your stomach will thank you if you treat it well

Many of us keep questioning if there are any foods that do not bully our belly. The answer is: Yes! While it is tempting to indulge in our guilty pleasures, it is also important to make smart choices. A healthy diet isn't just good for your belly but is also extremely crucial for your overall health. Here's more about it.

While running to look for foods that will help you shed those extra kilos, it is also important to consume foods that are nutritious. Often people just focus on skipping fats and carbohydrates without realizing they might be missing out on nutrition, too. According to research, foods that are rich in fiber, lean proteins, and carbohydrate-light grains are important to keep our stomach healthy.

Almost all grains are rich in carbohydrates and may result in a bad tummy. However, studies have suggested that some grains, like wheat, are considered very healthy and support your friendly gut bacteria. So if you are a rice lover, go for brown rice instead of white rice. Oats and barley are other healthy options that are fibrous and nutritious.

Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of energizing proteins and fiber and help soothe your belly. They also contain anti-inflammatory fats that decrease the risk of several health issues like obesity and diabetes. Almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, and walnuts are some of the options. In addition, you can consume nut butters that are loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and increase HDL cholesterol—the good kind.

Most vegetables are good for your health as they are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and phytonutrients. They are also low in fats and calories. However, a few vegetables that have a heightened amount of anti-inflammatory magnesium and several other crucial minerals are absolutely beneficial for the belly. These vegetables are cucumbers, brinjals, potatoes, tomatoes, capsicum, and other leafy green vegetables like spinach.

Several sweetened fruits like bananas, muskmelon, grapes, oranges, pineapple, papaya strawberries, and raspberries have a balanced glucose-to-fructose ratio, which makes them easier on your gut than those higher in fructose primarily. These fruits are rich in fiber and provide vital nutrients essential for maintaining good gut health. In fact, some of them also contain soluble fiber, pectin, and resistant starch.

Some studies say that while naturally carb-light and protein-rich foods might not cause digestion issues, they can sometimes trigger inflammation. That's why it is a good idea to go for lean sources of proteins such as eggs, tofu, beans, peas, lentils, and peanut butter. Such proteins greatly support the immune system, increase metabolism, aid weight loss, and also reduce the risk of heart diseases.