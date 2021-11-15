#HealthBytes: All you need to know about thyroid disorders

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 06:55 pm

Regular health checkups and timely diagnoses can help reduce complications associated with thyroid disorders

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that is located at the front base of your neck. This endocrine gland controls a person's metabolism through the secretion of thyroxine, the thyroid hormone. Healthcare experts suggest that if you experience sudden weight gain, fatigue, skin dryness, and slightly weaker memory, you may want to get thyroid functioning tests done. Here's everything to know about thyroid disorders.

Types

What are the common thyroid problems?

The two key types of thyroid disease are: 1. Hyperthyroidism: This indicates an overactive thyroid gland that produces excess thyroid hormone. As per studies, this is more common in women than men. Its symptoms include weight loss, irritability, etc. 2. Hypothyroidism: This denotes an under-active thyroid gland that fails to produce enough of the hormone. Its symptoms include memory problems, constipation, weight gain, etc.

Treatment

What are the treatment options for hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?

Most people suffering from hypothyroidism may need thyroxine medication for a long period. Doctors suggest people with this condition should get their thyroid functioning checked every 6-12 months. However, in the case of hyperthyroidism, people may need anti-thyroid drugs to control the excessive production of the hormone. Experts say 40% of people with hyperthyroidism can be treated within 18-24 months.

Prevention

Can you prevent yourself from getting affected with thyroid disorders?

Mostly, one cannot prevent or treat thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism with lifestyle and dietary changes. However, you can reduce the complications with regular health checkups and timely diagnoses. In addition, during pregnancy, patients with hypothyroidism are required to continue taking thyroxine medication as maternal thyroxine is crucial for the development of the fetus's brain, especially for the first three months of pregnancy.

Myths

Here are some common myths busted about thyroid disorders

Here are some myths busted for a better understanding of thyroid disorders: -People with hypothyroidism CAN reduce weight as they aren't overweight only due to thyroid dysfunction or the medication. -Thyroid conditions are NOT always hereditary. -Taking thyroid medicines for a longer period will NOT impact vital organs like kidneys, heart, and liver. -Dietary changes, yoga, and workouts alone CANNOT keep thyroid disorders away.