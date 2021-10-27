Want to combat acidity? You can try these 6 foods

Some dietary changes and maintaining your health can help combat acidity

Most of us have been through acidity at some point in time. With all that gas in your stomach as well as heartburn, it is an uncomfortable feeling. There are various reasons why acidity strikes us. But worry not, with some dietary changes and health maintenance, you can combat this problem quite easily, Let us see some foods that will help you overcome acidity.

#1 and #2

Banana and basil leaves will help you overcome acidity instantly

Banana, rich in potassium and natural antacids, is the best snack to have in order to avoid big gaps in between your meals. Secondly, you can also have basil leaves to get immediate relief from acidity. For easy consumption, boil those leaves and allow them to simmer for a few minutes. Have the drink when it cools down a bit.

#3 & #4

Buttermilk and coconut water are also superb options

Buttermilk is also a good option to combat acidity, as the presence of lactic acid in it aids in regularizing acidity in your stomach. It is advisable to have buttermilk after consuming spicy foods. Looking for another cool drink? Have coconut water as it converts pH levels from acidic to alkaline. It also safeguards your stomach from the bad effects of acid production.

#5 & #6

Cold milk helps stabilize gastric juices in your stomach

A lot of you might have heard that having cold milk helps when acidity hits and yes, doctors do advise you to have it to stabilize gastric juices in your stomach. But, if you are lactose intolerant, opt out. Furthermore, fennel seeds (saunf) are also very effective to avoid acidity and this is why many people have a habit of chewing them after meals.

Physical fitness

A few other things you should do to prevent acidity

Healthy foods and physical activities go hand in hand. If you do not exercise daily, uric acid will accumulate in your body due to the lack of sweating, which can further lead to acidity. Stomach crunches, yoga, skipping, and running are good physical activities to tackle this nagging issue. Lastly, make sure you are sleeping enough. That will help you overcome several stomach issues.