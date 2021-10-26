How to take care of your skin during winters?

Published on Oct 26, 2021

Never forget to moisturize your skin after washing your face

As much as we love winters, it does wreak havoc on our skin. However, with just a little effort, you can make it glow and ensure it stays healthy throughout the season. You should know that everything you love about winters can make your skin dry, such as sitting by a fireplace, which is why it is crucial to maintain a proper skincare routine.

Hydration

Invest in a humidifier and moisturize your skin regularly

Try investing in a humidifier this fall. This will help your skin stay moisturized and hydrated just before the dry skin season hits you. Never forget to moisturize your skin after a face wash, especially in the winters, as your skin demands all-time hydration during this time. Besides, you can also wear waterproof gloves while washing the dishes to protect your hand from dryness.

Soap

Using the wrong soap can harm your skin

Do you know using the wrong soap has bad consequences? Well, for one, it harms your skin and you might feel itchy all the time. The solution for this issue is to avoid using fragrance soap and use organic soaps instead. A fragrance-free bath gel is a good option, too. You can also combat your itchy skin by not using soap a lot.

Other things

Winter skincare is not just about using the right products

Skincare is not just about using the right products but also consuming healthy foods to enrich and nourish your skin from the inside. During winters, you should increase your intake of foods that are rich in omega-6 fatty acids. Along with this, gear up with your winter aesthetic outfits by opting for comfortable, soft, and breathable clothes that do not make you feel itchy.

Sunscreen

Never miss out on your sunscreen

Be it summers or winters, sunscreen should never be forgotten. Regardless of the fact you're staying indoors or playing on snowy slopes, you should never miss applying your sunscreen. Additionally, be aware that even if there's no sun on a freezing cold day, you shouldn't miss out on your sunscreen as your skin is still prone to damage. Are you ready for winter yet?