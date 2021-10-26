How to take care of your skin during winters?
As much as we love winters, it does wreak havoc on our skin. However, with just a little effort, you can make it glow and ensure it stays healthy throughout the season. You should know that everything you love about winters can make your skin dry, such as sitting by a fireplace, which is why it is crucial to maintain a proper skincare routine.
Invest in a humidifier and moisturize your skin regularly
Try investing in a humidifier this fall. This will help your skin stay moisturized and hydrated just before the dry skin season hits you. Never forget to moisturize your skin after a face wash, especially in the winters, as your skin demands all-time hydration during this time. Besides, you can also wear waterproof gloves while washing the dishes to protect your hand from dryness.
Using the wrong soap can harm your skin
Do you know using the wrong soap has bad consequences? Well, for one, it harms your skin and you might feel itchy all the time. The solution for this issue is to avoid using fragrance soap and use organic soaps instead. A fragrance-free bath gel is a good option, too. You can also combat your itchy skin by not using soap a lot.
Winter skincare is not just about using the right products
Skincare is not just about using the right products but also consuming healthy foods to enrich and nourish your skin from the inside. During winters, you should increase your intake of foods that are rich in omega-6 fatty acids. Along with this, gear up with your winter aesthetic outfits by opting for comfortable, soft, and breathable clothes that do not make you feel itchy.
Never miss out on your sunscreen
Be it summers or winters, sunscreen should never be forgotten. Regardless of the fact you're staying indoors or playing on snowy slopes, you should never miss applying your sunscreen. Additionally, be aware that even if there's no sun on a freezing cold day, you shouldn't miss out on your sunscreen as your skin is still prone to damage. Are you ready for winter yet?