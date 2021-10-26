Traveling to the US? Check new rules and exemptions

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 10:43 am

Here are the new rules for foreign travelers going to the US.

United States President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order reopening air travel for foreign travelers with fresh vaccination rules. The requirements will come into effect from November 8, according to the White House. Travel restrictions in the US have been in place for over a year, barring visitors from dozens of countries including China, India, and several European nations.

Context

Why does this story matter?

US is reopening air travel for foreigners after over a year, signifying the impact of the coronavirus vaccination program and a turnaround in the battle against the pandemic. The reopening will also give a push to the American and the global economy. Travel curbs were first imposed in early 2020 and were extended after Biden took charge earlier this year.

Details

Biden okays 'safe resumption of air travel'

"It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States," Biden's proclamation said. Airlines will be required to check travelers' vaccination status before they can board.

Rules

What are the new rules?

Foreign travelers will be required to provide vaccination proof from an official source. Airlines must confirm the final dose was at least two weeks prior to the travel date. International travelers need to provide a negative COVID-19 test report taken three days prior to departure. Unvaccinated travelers, including Americans, will have to show a negative test taken within one day of departure.

Exemptions

Who all have been exempted?

The White House confirmed that children aged under 18 as well as people with some medical issues have been exempted from the new vaccine requirements. Further, non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries with vaccination rates of under 10% will also be eligible for exemption. However, there are no religious exemptions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Information

Which vaccines will be accepted?

Any vaccine approved by US regulators or the World Health Organization (WHO) will be accepted, the CDC said. That means Covishield, the jab administered to crores of Indians, is eligible. However, the rules leave off COVAXIN which is yet to be approved by the WHO.