Powerful earthquake near Mexico's Acapulco kills at least one

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre later said the threat of potential waves had passed

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City hundreds of kilometers away. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of seven and was centered 17 km (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

We heard a loud noise from the building: Acapulco resident

Guerrero state Governor Hector Astudillo told Milenio Television late Tuesday night that one person had been killed by a falling post in the town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco. We heard a loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out, said Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident reached by phone.

Some ran into parking decks to remove their cars: Flores

We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and heard people screaming, very nervous people, the resident added. Flores said all he could do when it started shaking was hug his wife. He saw people leaving hotels around the bay and some running into parking decks to remove their cars, fearing a collapse.

No variations were recorded in sea level: Governor

Astudillo said the tsunami alert center had not registered any variations in the sea level. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre later said the threat of potential waves had passed. The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Roman, said in a statement to the television news outlet Milenio that there is no really serious situation so far and no reports of casualties.

People are worried because there have been aftershocks: Mayor

There are nervous breakdowns; people are worried because there have been aftershocks, she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places as well as some landslides and fallen walls." Mexico's National Civil Defence said it was conducting reviews in 10 states, but had not received reports of victims nor serious damage.

Ground shook for nearly a minute in Mexico City

In Mexico City, over 320 km away, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but the quake was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.